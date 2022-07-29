Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,260,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,336,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,563,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LYV opened at $93.08 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.30. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.