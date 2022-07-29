Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 771 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 3.1 %

TGT stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $195.45. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

