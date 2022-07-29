Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,702 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,083,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 160,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,327,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 85,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SLYG stock opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

