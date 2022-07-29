AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires Shares of 1,568,759 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,568,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,680,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.15% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 434.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

