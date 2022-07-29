AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 19,656 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,656 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TSM opened at $88.61 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $459.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

