AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 8,540 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $145.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.11.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

