AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,559 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $23,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $88.01 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

