AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $11.07 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. 55I LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

