AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,717 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $149.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $146.45. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

