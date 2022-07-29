AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 22.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 59,939 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 426,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Yum China by 38.0% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.08 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.