AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 19,656 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $88.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $459.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.