AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases New Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $130.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

