AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 9,003 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,003 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $803.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $720.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $934.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 219.01 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

