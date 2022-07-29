AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.48.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

