ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Declares $0.00 Dividend

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0024 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd.

ANA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALNPY stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. ANA has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $5.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.41.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

