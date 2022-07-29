Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $5.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.05. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.19 and a 200 day moving average of $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

