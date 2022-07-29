Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target at $54.33

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.10.

AOCIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of AOCIF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

