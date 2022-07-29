Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Target Price at $42.78

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,201,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,723,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,447,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.