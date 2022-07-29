Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Announces Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. The firm had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NLY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 934,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,549,842. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.57%.
In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,459,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,857,000 after acquiring an additional 248,625 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194,447 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,091,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,964,000 after purchasing an additional 332,594 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,849,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 347,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
