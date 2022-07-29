Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

