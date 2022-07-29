Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,732.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 355,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,106,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

