Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AR traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.76. 235,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,012,352 shares of company stock worth $35,255,450. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $12,502,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 75.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 583,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 250,412 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Antero Resources by 595.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,028,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 880,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $374,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

