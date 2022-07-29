Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AR. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63. Antero Resources has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $48.80.

Insider Activity

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,012,352 shares of company stock worth $35,255,450. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,312 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.