Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:AR opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,012,352 shares of company stock worth $35,255,450 over the last ninety days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.