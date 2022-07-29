ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.14 or 0.00862766 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001537 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016144 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001713 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance
