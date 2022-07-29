apM Coin Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (APM)

apM Coin (APM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $462,117.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,020.46 or 0.99957533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003422 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

