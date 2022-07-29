Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Apple has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apple to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $204,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 519.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,241,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $216,796,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

