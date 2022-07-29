Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,616,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Insider Activity at Apple

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 29,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282,726 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

