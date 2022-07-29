Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.52. 106,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,242,034. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.