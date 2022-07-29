Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.90

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $1.68. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 190,085 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3,056.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 306,392 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,208,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.