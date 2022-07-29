Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,180 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $23.18 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

