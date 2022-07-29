Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,640 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

