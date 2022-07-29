Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,625 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $60.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

