Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,485 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.19. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

