Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $373.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

