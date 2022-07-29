Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 352.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $91.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06. The company has a market cap of $230.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

