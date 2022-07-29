Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.31. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.32.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.40.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also

