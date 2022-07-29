Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,932 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.24. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

