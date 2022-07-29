Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAR. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,403,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $20.54.

