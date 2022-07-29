Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

INTC opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.45). Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.