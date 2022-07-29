Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,488 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 394.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 147,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HBM opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $919.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

