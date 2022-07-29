Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,578.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.76.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

