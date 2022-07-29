Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 808 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

NSC opened at $244.83 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

