Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

CSCO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

