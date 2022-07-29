APY.Finance (APY) 1-Day Volume Tops $319.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $363,284.37 and approximately $319.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.86 or 0.00863309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance.

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

