ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Cormark

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.46.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$17.97. 2,890,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,752. The firm has a market cap of C$12.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.43. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$22.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.8099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$1,241,806.64. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$1,241,806.64. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Victor Berrett sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.54, for a total value of C$257,854.61. Insiders sold 110,893 shares of company stock worth $2,228,663 over the last three months.

About ARC Resources

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

