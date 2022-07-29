Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.
Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.
Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group
In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 12,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $575,873.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
