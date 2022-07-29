Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Trading Up 5.9%

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 48,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,153,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Archaea Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 3456.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the fourth quarter worth $273,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 195.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034,040 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archaea Energy by 8,283.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,998 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter worth $20,365,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

Featured Articles

