Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE AMBP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $481,000.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
- Why Apple Shares May Have Room to Move Higher After Earnings
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.