Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AMBP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $481,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

