Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Shares of ASC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,717. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.
ASC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
