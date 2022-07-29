Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,717. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

ASC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,216 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

